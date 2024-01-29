Eastern Cape parties in major drive to register young voters
This weekend is your last chance to sign up ahead of poll
With the Electoral Commission wrapping up its voter registration drive this coming weekend, political parties in the Eastern Cape are urging young voters to register. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.