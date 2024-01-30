OR Tambo municipality ordered to swear in DA’s preferred councillor
The municipal manager of the OR Tambo district municipality has been given 10 days to comply with an Mthatha high court judgment to replace a DA councillor with the party’s preferred representative...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.