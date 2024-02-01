×

Politics

Mabuyane urged to prioritise fixing province’s crumbling roads

DA’s Whitfield says funds must be diverted to upgrade rundown routes for sake of key tourism and agricultural sectors

By APHIWE DEKLERK - 01 February 2024

The DA has written to premier Oscar Mabuyane asking for urgent intervention to repair rundown roads in the Eastern Cape. ..

