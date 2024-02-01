Mabuyane urged to prioritise fixing province’s crumbling roads
DA’s Whitfield says funds must be diverted to upgrade rundown routes for sake of key tourism and agricultural sectors
The DA has written to premier Oscar Mabuyane asking for urgent intervention to repair rundown roads in the Eastern Cape. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.