Politics

GOOD party suspends Peter de Villiers over 'misconduct' complaint

By Kim Swartz - 02 February 2024
Former Springbok rugby coach Peter de Villiers. File photo.
Image: Philani Nombembe

GOOD confirmed on Friday it had suspended Peter de Villiers from party activities after receiving a complaint of misconduct against him by a party member.

Secretary-general Brett Herron said the party's constitution was "unambiguous on gender relations" and "applies to all members, regardless of position”.

“De Villiers’ suspension is not a finding of guilt; it reflects the seriousness of the allegations,” said Herron.

"The party will implement disciplinary processes to determine if the provisions of its constitution have been breached.

"Given the sensitive nature of the allegations, the party will for now be making no further comment on the matter."

The former Springbok rugby coach became a member of the Western Cape legislature in 2023.

TimesLIVE

