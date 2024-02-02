Zuma's MK 'mass activation' draws 60 supporters in uMhlanga

Activists of the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe remain confident that the party will achieve its goal of getting a two-thirds majority in the upcoming national elections.
But if the poor turnout following a small motorcade — which started late due to small numbers — held in the upmarket town of uMhlanga on Friday is anything to go by, their belief might be premature.
Billed as a mass activation event to boost the party — headed by former president Jacob Zuma — with entertainment until late as per the poster, about 60 people gathered at Capellos restaurant in Umhlanga.
However, regional activist Chris Biyela, host of the event, said the objective was achieved.
“The response was good. You could see from those people who ululated and danced with delight when they saw us. Some were so sold by this initiative [they were] pleading with us for T-shirts,” said Biyela.
He said the choice of location for the motorcade was aimed at affirming the party to the elite community.
“After all, uMhlanga is in South Africa and part of eThekwini's ward 35. We are intensifying our visibility,” said Biyela.
He quashed rumours that the party was already plagued by infighting.
“There are no such things as conflict and bad blood with our ANC opponents. We understand democracy and, anyway, we all come from the same township,'' said Biyela.
The activation came ahead of the final IEC voter registration weekend during which political parties are expected to woo voters on Saturday and Sunday.
“People have grown increasingly tired of the ANC's misgovernance. We want to turn things around and shake up the landscape,” said Biyela.
Police and eThekwini metro cops were present.
During the motorcade, some passers-by cheered while others seemed bemused.
Sizwe Zungu, who identified himself as a head of security, said the time was “ripe for the land to be returned to the right owners”.
He said an amount of R1.6bn was already being offered to the party to secure victory in the upcoming elections.
“We don't want that — we want to nationalise things. We are championing an economic revolution,” he said.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
