Politics

East London voting station protests force Faku to step in

Provision of land in Cambridge area for RDP houses, electrification of informal settlement among residents’ demands

Premium
By SIVENATHI GOSA - 07 February 2024

Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku was forced to intervene after desperate residents of Cambridge, East London, resorted to blocking voting stations at the weekend to protest against service delivery failures...

