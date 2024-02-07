MEC moves to block appointment of senior Alfred Nzo official
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams has written to Alfred Nzo district municipality mayor Vukile Mhlelembana asking the council to rescind its decision to appoint a new director for community development services...
