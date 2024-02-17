×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH LIVE | DA launches election manifesto

By TimesLIVE - 17 February 2024

Courtesy of SABC

The DA is on Saturday launching the party's election manifesto at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Federal chair Ivan Meyer said this would be the DA's biggest manifesto launch in its history, which will serve as a testament to its commitment to real change and a fresh vision for the nation.

“In the past five years, we have witnessed the decay and decline of South Africa. President Ramaphosa's promises, particularly on ending load-shedding, have proven to be nothing but empty rhetoric,” he said.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
Bafana Bafana receive rapturous welcome on their return home