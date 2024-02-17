The DA is on Saturday launching the party's election manifesto at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
Federal chair Ivan Meyer said this would be the DA's biggest manifesto launch in its history, which will serve as a testament to its commitment to real change and a fresh vision for the nation.
“In the past five years, we have witnessed the decay and decline of South Africa. President Ramaphosa's promises, particularly on ending load-shedding, have proven to be nothing but empty rhetoric,” he said.
WATCH LIVE | DA launches election manifesto
Courtesy of SABC
