Since 1994 no party in its first election contested has attained a two-thirds majority. Another ANC breakaway party during Zuma's tenure as president, Congress of the People (COPE), received 1,311,027 votes in 2009 a few months after it was founded by Mosiuoa Lekota, Mbhazima Shilowa and Mluleki George.
In 2014 the EFF received 1,169,259 votes when it contested elections for the first time. The DA contested in its first national elections in 2004 and received 1,931,201 ballots.
Zuma was ambitious that the EFF’s votes combined with the MK party’s votes in this year's national and provincial elections would change the voting trajectory.
He told Malema: “Be ready that we must have our two-thirds as a black majority in this country. We will sort out other things thereafter.”
Zuma’s ambitious MK party woos Malema’s EFF ahead of 2024 elections
Former president’s party is yet to name its leadership
Image: Twitter
Former president Jacob Zuma loves sharing more than tea with EFF leader Julius Malema as he believes his new MK party and the red berets could secure a majority of votes in the upcoming national and provincial elections.
Malema turned 43 on Sunday and Zuma sent him birthday wishes.
He said: “You are now 43. That is a very good age in the circumstances in which we are. I want to wish you a happy birthday and wish you and all of us to change the country needs this year whether they like it or not. We must win with a two-thirds majority.”
The MK party has a target of winning a two-thirds majority in May when it contests elections for the first time.
Since 1994 no party in its first election contested has attained a two-thirds majority. Another ANC breakaway party during Zuma's tenure as president, Congress of the People (COPE), received 1,311,027 votes in 2009 a few months after it was founded by Mosiuoa Lekota, Mbhazima Shilowa and Mluleki George.
In 2014 the EFF received 1,169,259 votes when it contested elections for the first time. The DA contested in its first national elections in 2004 and received 1,931,201 ballots.
Zuma was ambitious that the EFF’s votes combined with the MK party’s votes in this year's national and provincial elections would change the voting trajectory.
He told Malema: “Be ready that we must have our two-thirds as a black majority in this country. We will sort out other things thereafter.”
While Zuma has plans for the MK party to govern, it has not elected formal leadership structures nor announced premier candidates.
The former president said the delay to elect leaders was because he was wary of “corrupt” individuals and wanted to ensure the “right people” are elected .
He said: “People keep asking ‘when are you electing structures’ but we are not in a hurry. People these days get into politics because they have other motives. I want to caution you that people who join MK from the ANC bring with them a corruption culture. I don’t want corrupt people here.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos