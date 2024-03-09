Speaking on behalf of Cosatu in the province during the ANC's provincial manifesto launch at Mamityi Gidana Sportsfield in Port Alfred on Saturday, Samwu provincial chair Zolani Ndlela said teachers have been part of the IEC workforce during elections for many years.
"We will defend them," said Ndlela.
"We don't care what these (other political parties) are saying about our teachers," he said.
Ndlela said Cosatu would support the ANC, as they have always done, during the upcoming elections.
Sadtu members have a right to work for IEC, says Cosatu
Union federation Cosatu in the Eastern Cape says teachers have a right to work for IEC during elections and will defend any move to discredit them.
Teachers, mostly from Cosatu-affiliated Sadtu, have faced criticism from opposition parties for being part of IEC's workforce during elections.
This was because Cosatu is aligned to the ANC.
