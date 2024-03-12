In the letter, Powell accused the ANC of clinging to power and former president Jacob Zuma’s Umkhonto we Sizwe party as posing a risk to a peaceful election.
“Here, we are witnessing an increasing willingness by the ANC to forge alliances with malign international actors whose regimes are characterised by tyranny, terror and oppression.
“We therefore appeal to your government to recognise the high stakes for South Africa in the lead up to and aftermath of the NPE2024. It is in this context that we now formally request our partners in democracy to engage with consequence in the run-up to the election,” Powell’s letter read.
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor concurred with Ramaphosa's sentiments.
“South Africa has had six elections which have always been declared free and fair. We always had election observations which have [included] over 120 from different countries and organisations. To write such a letter, particularly to countries that do not have observations and have low participation rates in the elections is rather surprising and demeaning,” Pandor said.
Ramaphosa describes DA request to West to monitor polls as ‘mortgaging our democracy’
Image: Presidency
President Cyril Ramaphosa had no kind words for the DA as he criticised the party for writing to Western countries to monitor and “ensure the integrity” of the upcoming national and provincial elections despite South Africa having had independent observers during previous polls.
The DA's shadow minister of international relations, Emma Powell, wrote to US secretary of state Antony Blinken and 13 other foreign ministers last week, asking the foreign governments to deploy election observers to South Africa.
Ramaphosa described the DA’s move as “disingenuous and almost trying to mortgage our country to other powers in the world.” He said for years, the South African elections were successfully monitored by representatives from the UN and Sadc and no “rigged votes” were flagged by observers.
“We have our regional organisations, we have Sadc and indeed we have representatives of the UN as well. They always come to monitor our elections and we invite them to monitor. For a non-state entity [DA] to do something like that is basically saying we are mortgaging our democracy,” Ramaphosa said.
‘No state capture accused has been let off the hook’: Mbalula on ANC candidates list
In the letter, Powell accused the ANC of clinging to power and former president Jacob Zuma’s Umkhonto we Sizwe party as posing a risk to a peaceful election.
“Here, we are witnessing an increasing willingness by the ANC to forge alliances with malign international actors whose regimes are characterised by tyranny, terror and oppression.
“We therefore appeal to your government to recognise the high stakes for South Africa in the lead up to and aftermath of the NPE2024. It is in this context that we now formally request our partners in democracy to engage with consequence in the run-up to the election,” Powell’s letter read.
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor concurred with Ramaphosa's sentiments.
“South Africa has had six elections which have always been declared free and fair. We always had election observations which have [included] over 120 from different countries and organisations. To write such a letter, particularly to countries that do not have observations and have low participation rates in the elections is rather surprising and demeaning,” Pandor said.
Sadtu members have a right to work for IEC, says Cosatu
IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said the commission was not against election observers but the DA had tackled the issue in a different manner.
“The commission believes that elections must be observed because observation gives us credibility. Nonetheless, we are alive to the fact that the letter by the DA is directly to an executive in another country. That is not how ordinarily the observation process works. Often the observation works at a multilateral level, AU, Sadc and so on,” Mamabolo said.
“In the past invitations have been extended to those multilateral bodies to come and observe the elections. So I think all the role players need to be alive to the fact that the issues need to preserve the integrity of democratic processes in respective countries.”
The IEC does allow international and domestic organisations to apply to monitor election as observers.
The DA also received backlash on social media. Here some of the reactions:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos