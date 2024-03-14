Bhisho turns to students to help bring in revenue
First step will be to hire about 20 to recover rental from leased properties
The Eastern Cape government has resorted to hiring TVET students to help officials who have failed in their duties of collecting revenue needed to cushion dwindling cash reserves...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.