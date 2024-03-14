Politics

Bhisho turns to students to help bring in revenue

First step will be to hire about 20 to recover rental from leased properties

Premium
By SITHANDIWE VELAPHI - 14 March 2024

The Eastern Cape government has resorted to hiring TVET students to help officials who have failed in their duties of collecting revenue needed to cushion dwindling cash reserves...

