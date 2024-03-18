WATCH | ‘Reconfiguration of the ANC alliance is a fairytale’ — Vavi

South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelizima Vavi says the reconfiguration of the ANC tripartite alliance partners SACP and Cosatu is just a “fairytale”.
Vavi was speaking on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast with politics reporter Sisanda Mbolekwa.
According to the SACP, reconfiguration means a common alliance commitment to defend and advance the developments in the country based on the National Democratic Revolution (NDR), which is the vision of the Freedom Charter.
