Cabinet's lifestyle audits are finally under way, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the director-general in the Presidency, Phindile Baleni, is leading the much-awaited lifestyle audits of members of his executive.

Ramaphosa told parliament on Tuesday that after several delays, the audits were firmly under way.

“This process is being led by the director-general, and one of the reasons [for this] is because even members’ interests are managed by the DG in her office and we wanted this process to reside there and to be properly administered,” he said, answering MPs’ questions in the National Assembly.

“It is in that regard that these audits are now continuing.”

The aim of the lifestyle audits was to collect as much information as possible, some of which already resides in Baleni’s office as she is the repository of the information on all of the members of the national executive.

“This had initially been outsourced, [but] in the end we found that the coverage of what we sought was not as effective as we wanted it. It is now in the right place, under the right management, and the process continues.

“And this does so even as we continue now and that office has sourced competent, skilled personnel with experience in conducting lifestyle audits. A capacity-building exercise took longer than anticipated, but it is firmly under way,” he said.