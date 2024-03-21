IN PICTURES | Malema arrives as EFF supporters fill up East London's Buffalo City Stadium
By SITHANDIWE VELAPHI - 21 March 2024
EFF leader Julius Malema has arrived at Buffalo City Stadium in East London for the launch of the party's manifesto in the Eastern Cape. Malema is accompanied by deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and other senior leaders.
EFF leader Julius Malema and senior party leaders interacting with members and supporters. Image: SITHANDIWE VELAPHI
EFF supporters in high spirits at Buffalo City Stadium in East London. Image: STHANDIWE VELAPHI
AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo attending the launch of the EFF manifesto in the Eastern Cape. Image: SITHANDIWE VELAPHI
EFF supporters have converged on the Buffalo City Stadium in East London where party leader Julius Malema is expected to deliver a keynote address. The party is launching its manifesto in the province. Image: SITHANDIWE VELAPHI
