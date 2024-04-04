US rapper Da Baby, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, is coming to South Africa on April 27.
In a video shared on social media, he said he was to perform at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg.
“Johannesburg, South Africa, I can't wait to see ya'll. It's a special occasion. It was my first time coming to Johannesburg, so I said, How can we make it special? I will be there celebrating 30 years of freedom with you all. South Africa, I can't wait to see you all,” he said.
Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Nadia Nakai are some of the artists announced as supporting acts.
Da Baby's announcement comes after his events in 2023 were cancelled.
Magic Pro Africa was set to bring Da Baby to South Africa on September 30 for a live performance at the FNB Stadium for the Next-Gen Empower Concert.
The event was later postponed to November 18 with the new venue being Mary Fitzgerald Square, but this was also cancelled.
US rapper Da Baby coming to SA in April to celebrate '30 years of freedom'
Entertainment
Image: X (Twitter)
US rapper Da Baby, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, is coming to South Africa on April 27.
In a video shared on social media, he said he was to perform at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg.
“Johannesburg, South Africa, I can't wait to see ya'll. It's a special occasion. It was my first time coming to Johannesburg, so I said, How can we make it special? I will be there celebrating 30 years of freedom with you all. South Africa, I can't wait to see you all,” he said.
Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Nadia Nakai are some of the artists announced as supporting acts.
Da Baby's announcement comes after his events in 2023 were cancelled.
Magic Pro Africa was set to bring Da Baby to South Africa on September 30 for a live performance at the FNB Stadium for the Next-Gen Empower Concert.
The event was later postponed to November 18 with the new venue being Mary Fitzgerald Square, but this was also cancelled.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos