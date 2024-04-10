LISTEN | 'Whoever becomes president must not have a bloated cabinet' — Limpho Hani

Chris Hani's widow Limpho says whoever becomes president after the May 29 general elections should not have a bloated cabinet.
Speaking during an event in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday commemorating her late husband's death, Limpho questioned the role of some deputy ministers.
“I would like to request whoever becomes president after the elections not to have a bloated cabinet. Some of these deputy ministers we don’t even know,” she said.
She said the government has failed Hani and other struggle heroes.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
South African Communist Party leader Chris Hani was killed on April 10 1993 by Janusz Walus.
