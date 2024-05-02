Former president Thabo Mbeki's election campaign strategy seems to be focused on MP Party leader Jacob Zuma and corruption allegations against Zuma.
While many were of the opinion Mbeki joined the campaigning too late, the former president's presence is gaining momentum in convincing people to vote for the ANC on May 29.
While addressing the 30th anniversary of South Africa's democracy at Freedom Park, Tshwane, on Tuesday, Mbeki likened his successor to a “wolf in sheep's skin” for allegedly trying to destroy Sars.
“We are dealing with a wolf in sheep’s skin,” he said. “Accordingly, in terms of this logic, the involvement of such a ‘wolf’, so to speak, in the effort to destroy Sars would not be surprising, as it would represent the discharge of its responsibilities as part of the counterrevolution. Time will tell whether this logical deduction is correct.”
He accused Zuma of counter-revolutionary tactics and spending his time in office swindling the state.
Mbeki used the Nugent commission into Sars and the Zondo commission to back up his scathing comments about Zuma.
“This confronts us with a conundrum. Here, according to the judicial commissions, we have a head of government who joins a process to reduce the revenues he needs to enable the government to discharge its responsibilities, up to the point of the possible collapse of that government. How do we explain this puzzle?” asked Mbeki.
POLL | Do you support Mbeki's assertion that Zuma is a 'wolf in sheep's skin'?
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu
