ANC vs Jacob Zuma: Mbalula confirms security assessment delays disciplinary hearing
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has confirmed that the party's disciplinary hearing of Jacob Zuma will only take place after the elections, stating the party had a responsibility to ensure the safety of its members.
His announcement endorsed the Sunday Times report that the hearing would be placed on ice amid concerns over a risk of clashes at the party's headquarters in Johannesburg, with the MK Party planning to bus in supporters to defend the former president.
“Based on an assessment of the security situation prevailing at Luthuli House, the secretary-general's office was advised that activities that have the potential to attract large gatherings that might result in violent or disruptive behaviour are not advisable, especially so close to election day. This is exacerbated by the activities of certain political parties in organising demonstrations and sit-ins at Luthuli House.
“It was in this context that the national disciplinary committee (NDC) was requested to be mindful of these concerns and consider holding in abeyance any disciplinary proceedings that require in-person meetings at Luthuli House until after the 2024 elections.”
The hearing had been scheduled to be heard on Tuesday.
“The events around Jacob Zuma have been fluid, ever changing, rapidly so,” Mbalula said, adding “the timings and actions have been informed by Zuma himself in terms of how he behaves”.
The decision of the national executive committee to suspend him as a member of the party had kick-started the disciplinary process.
Under the ANC constitution, “within six months he must be taken to task and explain himself before the DC,” Mbalula said.
“The NDC acts on its own in terms of implementing the task of dealing with people who are alleged to have brought the party into disrepute.”
Mbalula lashed out at what he referred to as counter-revolutionary, anti-transformation splinter forces wanting to lock the ANC in internal struggles and stymie its determination to push ahead with its stated mandates.
“The onslaught against transformation should make us more determined this year to succeed in building a better life for all and to be more deliberate and resolute about the renewal of the ANC, the broad democratic forces, and our society ... We will do more, better, faster.
“As renewal gains momentum, those who actively work against the organisation will find themselves outside the ANC through violation of its constitution.”
Zuma has been charged with misconduct for publicly stating he intends to vote for the MK Party. Other counts against him include urging his supporters to oust the ANC in the elections at the end of the month and appearing on the MK Party’s list of parliamentary candidates.
