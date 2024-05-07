ANC veteran Tokyo Sexwale had choice words for the media during his campaign for the ruling party in Gauteng's East Rand.
“Unlike others, I come from the generation of Nelson Mandela and Chris Hani. I will remain ANC. I will be buried in the colours of the ANC,” Sexwale said when joining the ANC’s 2024 election campaign.
IN PICS | ANC’s Tokyo Sexwale campaigns in the East Rand
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
ANC veteran Tokyo Sexwale had choice words for the media during his campaign for the ruling party in Gauteng's East Rand.
“Unlike others, I come from the generation of Nelson Mandela and Chris Hani. I will remain ANC. I will be buried in the colours of the ANC,” Sexwale said when joining the ANC’s 2024 election campaign.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos