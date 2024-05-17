EFF provincial secretary Moshe Koma, accused of sleeping on the job by attending only 18 legislature sittings out of 62 in five years, has denied the allegations levelled against him and accused the ANC of character assassination.
“It is a lie, I have attended most meetings in the legislature sittings,” Koma said.
The Sunday Times reported the Gauteng legislature's privileges and ethics standing committee found Koma showed up to only half the legislature's sittings this year, and recommended action be taken against him to recoup at least R5.3m he received in salaries and allowances over the past five years.
In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Koma said the report by the committee, released two weeks before the elections, was a “a smear campaign” against the EFF.
“The work of public representatives is not limited to attending meetings. You must assist communities and provide leadership to the group. For the past five years, 60% of the meetings of the administration were hybrid and we attended.
“If there was something wrong, why did it take them five years to determine whether I was attending? If someone is not participating it should not take them five years."
‘Where will I get R5m?’: EFF MPL Moshe Koma denies sleeping on the job
Image: EFF/X
EFF provincial secretary Moshe Koma, accused of sleeping on the job by attending only 18 legislature sittings out of 62 in five years, has denied the allegations levelled against him and accused the ANC of character assassination.
“It is a lie, I have attended most meetings in the legislature sittings,” Koma said.
The Sunday Times reported the Gauteng legislature's privileges and ethics standing committee found Koma showed up to only half the legislature's sittings this year, and recommended action be taken against him to recoup at least R5.3m he received in salaries and allowances over the past five years.
In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Koma said the report by the committee, released two weeks before the elections, was a “a smear campaign” against the EFF.
“The work of public representatives is not limited to attending meetings. You must assist communities and provide leadership to the group. For the past five years, 60% of the meetings of the administration were hybrid and we attended.
“If there was something wrong, why did it take them five years to determine whether I was attending? If someone is not participating it should not take them five years."
No fraud charges have been opened, he said.
“They said they are going to charge me. I am waiting for them. There is no criminal case against me because they have no evidence.”
Koma said sometimes he missed legislature sittings to do community work.
“I attended meetings, and I also did my constituency work. I have a constitutional mandate from the EFF to administrate branches of the party. I must strike a balance between governance and the EFF work. I have been serving the people of Gauteng very well. Everywhere in Gauteng, they know my work. That is important.
“Being in a meeting in a hotel enjoying muffins does not constitute as serving the people of Gauteng. We are misusing the resources of our people. They are spending millions on international trips to go and discuss public health in Canada when the issue is happening in Tembisa. I asked them why can’t we have the meetings in Tembisa?”
Koma said he would not pay the R5m the committee plans to recoup from him.
“Where will I get R5m? It is not the salary of Moshe Koma. It is an EFF salary. The EFF determines where it goes. Where will I get it? I am not like them doing tender corruption. I am a simple guy from Diepkloof doing political work. There is no money they will recoup.”
Watch Koma's full interview here.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos