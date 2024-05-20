Former president Jacob Zuma's hopes of becoming an MP through his newly formed MK Party were dashed when the Constitutional Court ruled on Monday he is not eligible to run for the National Assembly.
Justice Leona Theron, handing down judgment, said: “This court concludes Zuma was convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months' imprisonment for the purpose of section 47 (1) (e) of the constitution and is accordingly not eligible to be a member of and not qualified to stand for election into the National Assembly until five years have lapsed since the completion of his sentence.”
BELOW IS THE UNEDITED RULING BY THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT
IN FULL | ConCourt rules Jacob Zuma is not eligible to be an MP
Image: Freddy Mavunda
