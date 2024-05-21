A DA government will also decisively deal with crime, he said.
“As a wave of crime sweeps across our communities, it is easy to forget that the Northern Cape was once the safest province in South Africa. But the DA will make it safe once again by getting rid of Bheki Cele’s corrupt cadres and building a professional police service that protects the people, rather than corrupt politicians.”
Steenhuisen reiterated the DA’s plan to devolve policing powers down to local level, so communities themselves can be involved in bringing an end to violent crime.
“And we will institute rural safety units to protect our farm workers, our farmers and all of the people who work hard every day to put food on our tables.”
Steenhuisen said they would prioritise health and education. The province has the lowest matric pass rate in the country.
Steenhuisen said more than 8,600 people were waiting for surgeries in the Northern Cape because of the chronic mismanagement of health facilitates by ANC cadres.
“At the moment, patients are losing their lives because these hospitals cannot even run air conditioners any more. A new DA government will fix and upgrade the Robert Mangaliso Hospital in Kimberley and the Harry Surtie Hospital in Upington — without stealing more of your taxes like the ANC plans to do with NHI.”
Steenhuisen said the DA had a real chance to win the election in the Northern Cape, and to govern the country because it has united with its partners in the multiparty charter.
By standing united, and by combining votes into one big pool, the DA and the charter were on the cusp of defeating the ANC for the first time.
In just one five-year term, DA will fix Northern Cape, says Steenhuisen
'In one week from now, the ANC’s time will run out'
Political correspondent
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
DA leader John Steenhuisen says his party can turn things around in the Northern Cape in just one five-year term.
Addressing a DA rally in Kimberley on Tuesday, Steenhuisen said the DA had worked tirelessly to defend South Africa’s democracy from the onslaught of corruption and stealing.
“For 30 years, the DA has worked to ensure that our dreams are not completely destroyed, so that there will be something left to rebuild with when the ANC’s time runs out. And that moment, has now arrived. Because in one week from now, the ANC’s time will run out.”
Steenhuisen accused the ANC government in that province of ignoring communities and not fixing their problems. He cited the field he was delivering his address from (Pirates Rugby Club), saying it was a testament to the urgently needed change in the Northern Cape.
“For eight years, these school grounds were flooded from the reservoir next door.
For eight years, the ANC ignored the problem, which was destroying the physical infrastructure of the school grounds.
“But when a new DA government takes over this province on May 29, led by new premier Izak Fritz, the days of ignoring people’s problems will be over,” he said.
He promised that beyond fixing the school grounds, the party will bring an end to “the never-ending” water cuts that threaten the health and lives of people in the province.
Because of ANC corruption, the people of Kimberley, and many other towns, were even forced to spend Christmas without water, he said.
He promised the DA won’t only bring water back into the taps, but will make sure people in municipalities like Sol Plaatje get safe drinking water.
“A vote for the DA on the 29th of May is a vote to clean up the lakes of sewage around this town. We know that the last ANC premier of the Northern Cape recently admitted on Carte Blanche that it will take his corrupt party 500 years to upgrade Kimberley’s infrastructure.
“But you don’t have to wait 500 years for the thieves to be done looting before they start caring about your problems.”
