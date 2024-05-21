The party's campaign trail in KZN has been dogged by the removal of former chairperson Vusi Khoza, who was sacked after failing to organise buses to ferry EFF supporters to its 10th anniversary at FNB last year.
He described their campaign as responding to the needs of the people.
“We have been to all regions of our province, and they have opened up their homes and received us. Our people have given us assurance that they will come out in their numbers and vote for Julius Malema,” said Dlamini.
“We want land, we want jobs, and we want no load-shedding because it has collapsed a lot of jobs and companies, thus adding to the growing unemployment, and that is exactly what we said in our manifesto,” said Dlamini.
IN PICS | EFF not losing sleep over MK in KZN
EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini is confident the red berets will fare well at the May 29 polls despite the formation of the MK party, widely expected to chip away at its support base.
Dlamini was speaking during a march dubbed #malemaforpresidentmarch, which brought traffic to a standstill in the Durban CBD on Tuesday.
He was accompanied by provincial chairperson Mongezi Twala and commissar Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi, who is part of the elections task force at the march, which attracted about a 1,000 supporters.
“It's people’s own views, and people have been saying a lot of negative things as far back as 2014. Those things don’t bother us,” said Dlamini in response to challenges facing the party.
On the issue of crime, he said while Malema had expressed his wishes for provincial commisioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to ascend to the national office, the party was also careful about making empty promises.
“Mkhwanazi is doing extremely well, the mistake we don’t want to do is to move around on the street and making promises. Those are the challenges of the ANC,” said Dlamini.
“We have been speaking as politicians, and now it is time for people to speak and decide what they want. It's our view that Malema will be the president after the 29th,” he said.
He would not be drawn on a Constitutional Court decision that found former president and MK party leader Jacob Zuma would not be eligible to go to parliament post elections.
“It's none of our business. We are not focusing on any other political party. We are just obsessed with the EFF,” said Dlamini.
