Monde Mkali said they had been hopeful when Faku promised to relocate them by November last year.
“Many promises have been made in the past. We are not holding our breaths even with this visit.
“The municipality promised to look for a place for us but we are still here today.
“I have contracted TB while living [here].
“About 50 people here, including my nephew, have died here from electrocution.
“People come here and make promises. I’m fed up [with] those.”
Lulama Nkombisa, originally from Butterworth, is one of those without an ID.
She moved to the settlement in the 1980s.
“I sell empty bottles for 30c. I should be getting a pension grant now but I don’t have an ID.
“I tried to get one so many times but I get told stories each time. That’s why I decided to rather stay here and suffer.”
While addressing the residents, home affairs official Mzoli Yama said a list they compiled in April showed that 23 people in the settlement were without IDs, but identity documents were later issued to 13 of them while 10 were never registered.
He said a donor had promised to assist people without IDs as some had difficulty in finding the R140 required.
He said that would happen soon.
‘Rescue us from this terrible place’
Residents of a dirt-poor informal settlement in East London appeal to visiting Human Rights Commission and other officials to assist them
Image: ALAN EASON
Residents of an impoverished informal settlement near Amalinda in East London have poured out their hearts to visiting officials from service delivery watchdogs, urging them to intervene to ensure their basic rights are upheld.
More than 300 shack dwellers in about 200 makeshift houses in Stoney Drift have been connected illegally to the electricity grid, leading to claims of “about 50 people” having died over the years after being electrocuted.
Some said their children did not have identity documents.
They said their pleas to be relocated and for proper houses to be built for them by the Buffalo City Metro had fallen on deaf ears, with a promise by mayor Princess Faku that they would be relocated before the end of 2023 not being fulfilled.
Taps were installed in the settlement about six years ago but the residents must use communal toilets.
Addressing SA Human Rights Commission and Public Service Commission officials who visited the area on Monday, the residents pleaded for speedy intervention.
Service delivery woes set to hit voter turnout
Some had been living in the area since the early 1980s and the majority depended on piece jobs, handouts and scavenging to survive.
The Dispatch team witnessed two men fixing an illegal electricity connection to the area.
Nolubabalo Tywakadi, who has been living in the settlement since 1992, described the place as a hazard, and people’s living conditions as terrible.
Rubbish is strewn all over the area, which is being used as an illegal dumpsite, and flies are commonplace.
“It’s not like we like living here but circumstances are forcing us to live here.
“We are living under difficult conditions and I don’t know what kind of God is needed to save us,” Tywakadi said.
“Those of us who have IDs vote during elections but nothing comes of it.
‘I don’t know what freedom is. I don’t see it’
“Many councillors have come and gone, and promises have been made about relocation but we are still here.
“People are unemployed here. Only a few people get jobs, and even then it’s piece jobs.
“We eat from dustbins. When someone gives you food, you give it to the children first.
“We ask you that with your coming here, please change our situation. We want to get out of here.
“We live here because it’s closer to the hospital [Frere], it’s closer to town so we can walk there and get what we need
“We stay here because we can get steel and bottles from the dump that we dig from and sell to get money.”
Sibongiseni Bambata said: “Our shacks are leaking. It’s not a healthy place for children to live in.
“Children here attend school in Duncan Village and walk long distances to school and cross dangerous parts.
“It would help to have scholar transport.”
Mud schools a reality for many Willowvale pupils
Monde Mkali said they had been hopeful when Faku promised to relocate them by November last year.
“Many promises have been made in the past. We are not holding our breaths even with this visit.
“The municipality promised to look for a place for us but we are still here today.
“I have contracted TB while living [here].
“About 50 people here, including my nephew, have died here from electrocution.
“People come here and make promises. I’m fed up [with] those.”
Lulama Nkombisa, originally from Butterworth, is one of those without an ID.
She moved to the settlement in the 1980s.
“I sell empty bottles for 30c. I should be getting a pension grant now but I don’t have an ID.
“I tried to get one so many times but I get told stories each time. That’s why I decided to rather stay here and suffer.”
While addressing the residents, home affairs official Mzoli Yama said a list they compiled in April showed that 23 people in the settlement were without IDs, but identity documents were later issued to 13 of them while 10 were never registered.
He said a donor had promised to assist people without IDs as some had difficulty in finding the R140 required.
He said that would happen soon.
Community needs to vote for change in Enoch Mgijima, says businessman
BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said the municipality is working on solutions that include finding alternatives as the land that the informal dwellers have occupied is dangerous and unsuitable.
“In the meantime, we are pleading with the communities to be tolerant and patient.
“We will continue with our raiding operations and clampdown on illegal connections by conducting raids so that the two communities in the areas do not clash.
“We are working on plans to secure land and move the squatters in Stoney Drift to another site where they would have electricity and water as the and that they have build on is unsuitable and dangerous.
“We have also addressed the issues of non-compliance issues with its waste management facilities as required by the National Environmental Management of Waste Act (NEMWA).
“The City is in the process of upgrading the waste facilities as means of addressing the issue of non-complying BCMM Waste Management Facilities.”
Fed up BCM residents taking charge where government is failing
Eastern Cape PSC commissioner Lulu Sizani said the commission would follow up on the issues raised by the residents with the relevant stakeholders and monitor progress.
“The condition of this place is critical.
“If as I stand here I had the powers or mandate to remove these people today I would.
“This is not a place where people should live, even for a single day,” Sizani said.
“I have no vocabulary to describe this place.
“It’s dangerous. We have hope that there will be intervention.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos