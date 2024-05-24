Bhengu said while support for the ANC has been steadily increasing and while they are confident of a decisive mandate, they were mindful this election is not won until the voting stations close on Wednesday.
“That is why we will be intensifying our campaign over the next few days. As we speak, the entire leadership of the ANC, Cosatu, the SACP and other formations of the broader democratic movement are out in communities across the country.
“We are putting all our energy, resources and effort into a final push to get out every vote on election day. The tens of thousands of people who will fill up the FNB Stadium on Saturday for the Siyanqoba rally will be sending a message of confidence and hope,” she said.
The DA will hold its national final rally in Willowmore Stadium in Benoni, Gauteng, on Sunday.
The rally will be addressed by party leader John Steenhuisen, Gauteng provincial leader, Solly Msimanga and chief whip in the National Assembly Siviwe Gwarube.
Final countdown: A guide to final election rallies this weekend
Political correspondent
Image: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
The country’s three biggest political parties are holding their final campaign rallies as electioneering reaches the final stretch this weekend.
The ANC will flex its muscles at its Siyanqoba rally at the 94,000-seat FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.
“It will be the culmination of a vibrant election campaign that has reached every corner of the country” said party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri.
Addressing journalists on Thursday about the party’s state of readiness for the rally, she noted that over the course of the past three months, the party had seen a clear shift in the mood of the country. People were increasingly expressing their confidence in the ANC, under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa, to build the economy and create jobs, improve service delivery, crack down on corruption and unite the people of South Africa, she said.
“People have welcomed the progress the ANC has made in renewing itself and are reaffirming their trust in the ANC to continue to lead the transformation of our society.”
Security agencies will safeguard elections, IEC says ahead of May 29
Bhengu said while support for the ANC has been steadily increasing and while they are confident of a decisive mandate, they were mindful this election is not won until the voting stations close on Wednesday.
“That is why we will be intensifying our campaign over the next few days. As we speak, the entire leadership of the ANC, Cosatu, the SACP and other formations of the broader democratic movement are out in communities across the country.
“We are putting all our energy, resources and effort into a final push to get out every vote on election day. The tens of thousands of people who will fill up the FNB Stadium on Saturday for the Siyanqoba rally will be sending a message of confidence and hope,” she said.
The DA will hold its national final rally in Willowmore Stadium in Benoni, Gauteng, on Sunday.
The rally will be addressed by party leader John Steenhuisen, Gauteng provincial leader, Solly Msimanga and chief whip in the National Assembly Siviwe Gwarube.
Woman accused of removing, damaging EFF posters
Deputy federal campaign manager Ashor Sarupen said they were expecting thousands of supporters to attend the rally which he described as a testament to the overwhelming support the party has garnered across Gauteng through a comprehensive mobilisation effort that has reached every corner of the province.
Sarupen said the event will be a celebration of South African pride and patriotism and will feature performances by renowned artists such as The Parlotones, Big Zulu, Lloyd Cele, Oscar Mbo, Sunset Sweatshop and Ricus Nel.
“We stand on the precipice of a profound moment in our nation's history. This rally marks not just the culmination of our campaign but a significant milestone in our journey towards making history.”
The DA is a party that is growing and is poised for its best ever national election result, said Sarupen.
“Our support is overwhelming, and this rally is an opportunity to celebrate our progress and the momentum we have built.”
Mandela’s grandson, Mandla, not on ANC’s parliament list
The EFF will hold its Tshela Thupa rally at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. The rally will be addressed by party leader Julius Malema.
Mmusi Maimane’s Build One South Africa (BOSA) will hold its Jikizinto final rally at the Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg.
The party expects thousands of its supporters to attend the event to receive final marching orders from Maimane and his deputy Nobuntu-Hlazo Webster, who is also its premier candidate in Gauteng.
Thapelo Masuku, Chymamusique, Leeroy Sauls, Hazel Hynek. Jordan Baker, Tshwane School of Music and Mamelodi Arekopaneng choir will provide entertainment.
The IFP’s Sizonqoba final rally will be held in Umhlathuze sports complex grounds in Richards Bay on Sunday.
Rise Mzansi’s Songezo Zibi will go home to Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape “to give thanks to his community” and receive a final mandate and sign the People’s Contract. The event will take place at the Mqanduli Town Hall.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos