The MK Party’s (MKP) Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is unfazed by complaints against her of breaching the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) code of conduct after she accused the ANC of “vote rigging” days away from Wednesday’s elections.
Zuma-Sambudla published videos of voting material stored in Chesterville, KwaZulu-Natal and Hammarsdale, Mpumalanga, alleging the ANC was stealing votes at the weekend. No voting took place at the weekend.
The IEC clarified the voting material seen in the viral videos were at the commission’s storage sites in Chesterville and Hammarsdale for special votes on Monday.
Despite the commission’s explanation, Zuma-Sambudla was adamant the ANC was involved in the IEC’s plans.
“The ANC of [President Cyril] Ramaphosa has already started stealing votes in KwaZulu-Natal. Stop lying, we are not fools. We are not your children. When you [IEC] decided to be a political party we told you we would treat you as such,” she said.
‘It’s OK if I’m in breach’: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla on breaking IEC code with ‘vote rigging’ claims
Many people, including independent election analyst Michael Atkins, raised concerns about Zuma-Sambudla being in breach of the Electoral Act. The act stipulates : “No candidate should publish false information about other candidates or parties.”
She, however, was not concerned about the complaint.
“It’s OK if I’m in breach. I’ll rather be in breach than silent. If you are honest with yourself the IEC is in breach of free and fair elections,” Zuma-Sambudla said.
“No cases opened against me shall prosper. The IEC must account. I am not scared of any of you or any threats.”
IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said the commission was contemplating taking action against the MKP.
“We wish to clarify that the videos depict our planned logistical arrangements and storage of election materials as we prepare for the first day of special voting on May 27. These are legitimate and authorised arrangements for the distribution of ballot papers and other bulk material,” the IEC said.
“The commission is contemplating measures against the party and the individuals involved as such obstruction to election activities should not be tolerated. This conduct violates the code of conduct and other electoral prescripts.”
