'Too close to elections': eNCA on not broadcasting Zuma interview
Multimedia reporter
Image: Sharon Seretlo
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma's two-hour interview with veteran journalist JJ Tabane will not be broadcast on Monday on eNCA channel because “it is too close to the elections”.
In a viral video, Zuma accused the SABC and eNCA of banning his interviews days before Wednesday's election.
“This is something out of this world because South Africa is a democratic country. I think I am the only one so far being blocked by big broadcasting stations. I last heard of this in the hard days of apartheid where many people were not allowed to speak. They were banned not to say anything. Not to say their views, politically in particular,” Zuma said.
Responding to Zuma's accusations, eNCA said: “The interview cannot be broadcast tonight [Monday] as it is so close to the elections. For this reason, all current affairs programmes, including Power To Truth, have been cancelled this week.”
SABC denies not giving Zuma airtime
TimesLIVE
