Pandor, who serves as minister of international relations and co-operation in Ramaphosa’s cabinet, said: “The ANC has created a different South Africa, a much better South Africa.”
Many of the party’s executive members have faith in their leader, Ramaphosa, to continue the party’s work. Pandor said Ramaphosa has her support because he acted against corruption and is renewing the ANC. She wants an outright majority win for the party, saying a coalition will interrupt transformation and they would not be able to make decisions.
The Electoral Commission of South Africa will later this week announce a new government. Counting of votes will begin on Wednesday night when voting concludes.
Voter support in national elections has been on a constant decline for the governing party since 2009. They won 57.5% of the votes in the previous elections, but it is expected to weaken further, with some predicting a coalition government.
LISTEN | Naledi Pandor wants ANC to govern alone post elections, panics about a coalition
As the sixth administration of the ANC-led government comes to an end, ANC member Naledi Pandor says voters must re-elect Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC because a coalition would force the party to agree to different ideologies.
Listen to Pandor:
