MK Party demands copy of Zuma interview after eNCA halts its airing
Multimedia reporter
Image: Facebook/JJ Tabane
Broadcaster eNCA has asserted its ownership rights of an interview it conducted with former president Jacob Zuma amid a dispute with the MK Party.
The broadcaster announced on Monday it would not air a two-hour interview Zuma had with journalist JJ Tabane at the weekend because “it is too close to the elections”.
The MK Party wrote to eNCA management requesting them to “return” the interview to the party.
Responding to the demands, eNCA's Norman Munzhelele said: “At the outset, we point out that requesting the 'return' of the interview implies that the interview belongs to you. The interview belongs to eNCA.”
Munzhelele said the party viewed the interview as important for it to communicate to its constituency before Wednesday's elections.
“That you view the broadcast as pivotal in communicating [the] MK [Party's] mandate before the elections is precisely what the relevant regulatory regime seeks to prevent by prohibiting electioneering less than 48 hours before the elections commencing.”
He said the party had the option, as other parties did, of placing an advert before the election to communicate to voters.
“You are aware that in the period leading up to the elections you had the option of purchasing airtime for a political advertisement communicating the MK Party's mandate to the public.
“You will appreciate that as an independent broadcaster, eNCA is not aligned to any party and cannot assist in communicating [a] party's mandate or being used in its electoral campaign as provided for in the relevant regulations.”
Speaking to TimesLIVE MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela criticised the broadcaster's decision, claiming it was politically motivated to “prevent the interview from influencing the upcoming elections”.
“eNCA requested an interview with Zuma, specifically JJ Thabane. I facilitated that and he got the interview. It was a marathon interview until [2am]. JJ showed me the confirmation that it would be aired,” Ndhlela said.
“We know they don't want to play it before the elections because they know it is going to affect them and make them lose the elections and lose votes.”
