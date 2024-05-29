The EFF has bemoaned the slow pace at which voting queues are moving at universities.
Taking to his X account, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) was seemingly caught off guard at how many registered students would arrive to cast their votes.
“There are unbearably long lines at universities. The IEC is proving incompetent,” Ndlozi said.
“The danger is the youth have showed up to vote and now they are too scared, so they make it almost impossible for them to vote. Some have been waiting in the queues since 9am.”
Students agreed, with at least one saying they were considering abandoning the process.
Delays in voting were reported at institutions across the country with students at Wits University in Johannesburg, the University of the Western Cape and institutions in Limpopo and Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, reporting similar scenes.
Students stuck in long voting queues at universities
Image: X / @KagishoLFC
The EFF has bemoaned the slow pace at which voting queues are moving at universities.
Taking to his X account, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) was seemingly caught off guard at how many registered students would arrive to cast their votes.
“There are unbearably long lines at universities. The IEC is proving incompetent,” Ndlozi said.
“The danger is the youth have showed up to vote and now they are too scared, so they make it almost impossible for them to vote. Some have been waiting in the queues since 9am.”
Students agreed, with at least one saying they were considering abandoning the process.
Delays in voting were reported at institutions across the country with students at Wits University in Johannesburg, the University of the Western Cape and institutions in Limpopo and Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, reporting similar scenes.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos