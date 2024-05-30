Politics

ANC in pole position after almost 50% of Eastern Cape votes are captured

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 30 May 2024

With almost 50% of the Eastern Cape votes having been captured and verified by the IEC around 9:30pm on Thursday, the ruling ANC was still ahead of the pack and set to reclaim their grip as the leading party at the Bhisho legislature...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...