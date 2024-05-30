ANC in pole position after almost 50% of Eastern Cape votes are captured
With almost 50% of the Eastern Cape votes having been captured and verified by the IEC around 9:30pm on Thursday, the ruling ANC was still ahead of the pack and set to reclaim their grip as the leading party at the Bhisho legislature...
