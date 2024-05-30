Throughout the day and into the night, polling stations saw steady streams of young people determined to exercise their constitutional right despite the long waits and technical glitches. Social media was abuzz with messages of encouragement, urging the youngsters to stay in line and make their votes count.
“I voted because what I have to say matters, the future is in my hands and I want to make a change and reap the benefits of my advocacy,” said Tshiamo Xaba, who cast her vote for the first time with her mother.
Voter Linathi Bodlani, 25, braved long queues in the Gauteng legislature building in Johannesburg CBD because she wanted change.
“I am a young South African hungry for change. Hungry for growth in our country to reach the fullest potential. For us to get jobs. I decided that for us to get the change we want we have to actively get up and vote,” she said.
“The long queues show people want change and they are backing that up with action. I will stand here with my daughter until I vote. I want to vote for change and growth in our country so we reach our full potential.”
Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi applauded the youth for boosting the nation's voter turnout.
“I am beyond proud of our Gen Zs! What an inspiring, resilient, unwavering and confident bunch! 2024 is their 1994. I’m emotional seeing the beauty of the new wave of our future leaders. Amandla!”
Despite frustrating delays, youth declare: '2024 is our 1994!'
For many, the election compared with the historic poll of 30 years ago
Multimedia reporter
Image: GUY ROGERS
Some voters in Polokwane have voiced their frustration and disappointment after enduring long hours of waiting because of persistent system failures at some polling stations.
Despite the IEC's preparations for the national and provincial elections, technical glitches on Wednesday delayed voting at several stations.
Tshepo Maphepha, who waited about eight hours before casting his vote at the Capricorn municipality, shared his experience with TimesLIVE.
“I waited more than eight hours to vote due to offline systems and there was a long line. I think it [would have been] fair for the IEC to extend the voting by another day to allow all voters to vote,” he said.
Despite the delays, Maphepha found a silver lining while waiting: engaging in political debates with fellow voters.
“I started engaging in political conversations with the young people who were going to vote for different political parties and it was a fruitful conversation that made the hours seem shorter and more bearable.”
Maphepha noted that this election was different from previous ones.
“This is my fifth time voting in the national elections, and what was different this time was the level of unpreparedness from the IEC,” he said.
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi experienced similar delays while voting in Centurion.
“I voted after four hours in the queue from 8 in the morning. The system delays are frustrating but I want to encourage you to stay in queues and vote for new leaders,” he said.
While thousands of South Africans faced similar delays, with some waiting into the early hours of Thursday to vote, this did not deter the youth.
For many young voters, the significance of the election was comparable with the historic 1994 elections which marked the end of apartheid and the beginning of a new, democratic era.
“The realisation of 2024 is our 1994,” was the trending theme on social media platforms as youth shared pictures and their inked thumbs.
