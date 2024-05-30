As the ANC took an early lead in the Eastern Cape, Action SA said it was dumbfounded voters continued to support the party.
With unemployment sitting at 42.4% in the first quarter of 2024, ActionSA provincial leader Athol Trollip said once again voters were choosing a party that governed the province poorly.
By midday, with 22.64% of votes completed in the province, the ANC was leading with 204,449 votes of the 326,274 counted.
Speaking at the Independent Electoral Commission result centre in East London, Trollip said it was early to comment on numbers.
However, he found it difficult to understand how the ANC continued receiving votes in such large numbers.
“Wherever you interact with people, they tell you how bad it is.
“We have the worst unemployment. We have the greatest urbanisation rate.
“People take strain in the Eastern Cape but they’re still voting for the ANC in a majority and that to me is confounding.
“I don’t understand it.
“But the people have chosen again and they’ll have another five years of misery under the ANC government,” Trollip said.
I don’t understand why people still vote for ANC — Trollip
Seemingly confident about ActionSA’s prospects of possibly obtaining a seat in the legislature, Trollip said there were pressing issues that needed to be addressed.
By 12.04pm, ActionSA’s votes stood at 1,867 in the province, making it into the top 10 for the province.
“Issues about the underperformance of rural areas and agrarian economy are matters of great concern for me.
“The poverty in the rural areas is just horrific and the only way we can change that is to improve agricultural production and get people involved in agriculture and address our economic infrastructure.
“It really is a problem that no trains run in the Eastern Cape, there are no commuter trains or trains that transport product.
“We’ve got manganese trucks that come in from the Northern Cape that are destroying our infrastructure and those issues need to be addressed.
“But we can’t do it alone as a party, but what we can do is influence at provincial legislature level and parliament where we will have that representation and start taking those matters seriously,” Trollip said.
The Eastern Cape was the first to release results for the 2024 national and provincial elections.
The results were from the Bizana Baptist Church voting station in the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela municipality for the national ballot.
