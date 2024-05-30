uMkhonto we Sizwe Party's (MKP's) Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla says the party went into the elections as underdogs.
Speaking to TimesLIVE on the floor of the results operating centre, Zuma-Sambudla said no-one had faith in the party.
"We are performing really well, I think we are the underdogs no-one had faith in and we are showing some signs of proving people wrong," says Zuma-Sambudla.
MK has made inroads in KwaZulu-Natal, with 9.57% of the national vote by 9pm on Thursday, placing the party third, behind the ANC and DA.
LISTEN | 'We were the underdogs and no-one had faith in us': Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla
Image: VELI NHLAPO
