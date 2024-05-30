MK Party happy with efforts in Eastern Cape

MK Party Eastern Cape co-ordinator Mawande Ndakisa said he was happy with the voting numbers despite only fully launching their election campaign two weeks ago.
On Thursday, votes continued to stream in at the IEC provincial results centre in East London.
Leaders from various political parties milled about, chatting with each other.
DA provincial leader Andrew Whitfield and ACDP provincial chair Lance Grootboom shared a fist bump when the two ran into each other.
Speaking on the sidelines, Ndakisa, with counting at 19%, said the MK Party was showing decent numbers.
“These are still urban areas and as we go to more rural numbers, we’ll see what comes up,” he said.
Ndakisa said campaigning started extremely late with little to no funds in the province.
“There were so many challenges and to intensify we started in the past few weeks and I believe our message was heard.
“We also didn’t have the resources other parties had.
“We just had people with the will and commitment to do organisational work.
“Our party agents didn’t even have food but the commitment itself said a lot to us.”
Just after 11am, 19.17% of votes in the Eastern Cape had been captured with 1,831 votes going to the MK Party.
Ndakisa said the party would be happy with whatever numbers it received due to the late start of the campaign
“We don’t have a target in the province but the goal is to get support.
