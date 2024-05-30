The lighter side of casting your vote
When most people think of elections, long snaking queues and whole days standing in the hot sun come to mind, but for others, the polls mark an opportunity for fun, entrepreneurship, charity and showmanship...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.