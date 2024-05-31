'Celebrate responsibly': KZN police commissioner to election winners

Sixty-eight election-related cases were registered in KwaZulu-Natal leading to 24 suspects being arrested. Three of these suspects were still in custody while others were released on bail.
“These offences range from pointing and discharging a firearm, removing and concealing voting material, obstructing [or] hindering IEC officials from their duties, intimidation, defacing and unlawful removal of posters, assault and possession of firearms,” said Mkhwanazi.
At least four murder cases were registered on election day. Three people were shot dead in the Esihlabeni area near Greytown. Another murder was recorded in Mpumalanga township.
“Of note, none of these murders were related to elections,” he said.
He said after issuing a call to police officers to police to shy away from involving themselves in politics and leave politics to politicians, two officers were removed from election deployment. This was after a video went viral on social media showing a police officer seen picking up an off-duty colleague wearing MK Party regalia.
“The members were duly suspended as the investigation unfolds and internal disciplinary action will follow.
“We cannot have SAPS members choosing sides, especially when it comes to politics. Our role in politics is only to vote for the political parties that we favour and, most importantly, to protect citizens.”
While the voting process was finished, operations were still ongoing.
He highlighted the integral role played by the intelligence unit in collecting information which became useful in the planning process.
He said officers on the ground endured long hours monitoring the elections and managing large crowds as well as some people under the influence of liquor.
.
TimesLIVE
Mkhwanazi asked supporters of various political parties to avoid provoking others and said those provoked should uphold the law and avoid confrontation.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt- Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has urged political leaders to spread a message to their supporters to behave responsibly when the results of the national and provincial elections are released.
“We appeal to those who will emerge victorious to celebrate responsibly. Police will be out there to ensure that no law is broken during this period,” said Mkhwanazi.
He said supporters of political parties should avoid provoking others and those provoked should uphold the law and avoid confrontation.
Mkhwanazi said policing these elections was not without challenges as police had to deal with more than 900 protest actions.
Though 690 of these protests were peaceful, police had to contain 211 unrest situations. He cited the eThekwini and the Ugu district as having been the most worst affected.
‘No foul play suspected’: IEC on missing ballot box
.
TimesLIVE
