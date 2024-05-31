Politics

DA takes small lead in Nelson Mandela Bay as vote capturing continues

By Nomazima Nkosi - 31 May 2024

With the capturing of votes still in its early stages, the DA has taken the lead in Nelson Mandela Bay, edging ahead of the ANC...

