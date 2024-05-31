ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says his party has played a huge role in bringing down the ANC.
Mashaba addressed the media at the IEC results operation centre on Friday. He says ActionSA is grateful that the ANC no longer has a majority to push its agenda.
Action SA is currently sitting in eighth place with 1.1% of the national vote.
“We must be grateful as South Africans now that the ANC has got no majority to push its agenda and protect one another now those days are gone,” says Mashaba.
Listen to Mashaba:
LISTEN | 'We have played a huge role in bringing the ANC down': Herman Mashaba
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
