Mabuyane vows to fix ‘nightmare’ health department

ANC provincial chair outlines his priorities if ruling party affords him a second term as Eastern Cape premier

By ASANDA NINI and APHIWE DEKLERK - 31 May 2024

As the ANC looks set for another five-year term at the helm of the Eastern Cape government, party chair Oscar Mabuyane has vowed to prioritise cleaning the rot in the ailing provincial health department if he is reappointed as premier...

