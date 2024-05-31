WATCH | DA asks IEC to fix three ‘errors’ made in Nelson Mandela Bay — Cassim
DA Eastern Cape chair Yusuf Cassim says the party wants the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to fix three “errors” made in Nelson Mandela Bay during the election...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.