Politics

ANC in the lead in Nelson Mandela Bay with 92% votes captured

By Herald Reporter - 01 June 2024
ANC supporters at an election rally in Isipingo, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PER-ANDERS PETTERSSON
File Photo ANC supporters at an election rally in Isipingo, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PER-ANDERS PETTERSSON
Image: GETTY IMAGES/PER-ANDERS PETTERSSON

With more than 90% of the votes captured in Nelson Mandela Bay from Wednesday’s general elections, the ANC has gained close to a three percentage point lead against the DA.

Both parties have continued to stay below the 40% mark.

By 3pm, the ANC had tallied 38.43% of the vote, while the DA obtained 35.75%.

The two parties were neck and neck in the 2021 local government elections, each getting 39% of the votes.

The EFF and Patriotic Alliance have gained significant ground in the general elections compared to the support it received in 2021.

With about 92% of the votes captured for the Bay, the EFF was sitting at 11.17% while the PA had obtained 6.63%.

In the 2021 local government elections, the EFF received 6.64% while the PA obtained 1.37%.

This is a developing story

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...