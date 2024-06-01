With more than 90% of the votes captured in Nelson Mandela Bay from Wednesday’s general elections, the ANC has gained close to a three percentage point lead against the DA.
Both parties have continued to stay below the 40% mark.
By 3pm, the ANC had tallied 38.43% of the vote, while the DA obtained 35.75%.
The two parties were neck and neck in the 2021 local government elections, each getting 39% of the votes.
The EFF and Patriotic Alliance have gained significant ground in the general elections compared to the support it received in 2021.
With about 92% of the votes captured for the Bay, the EFF was sitting at 11.17% while the PA had obtained 6.63%.
In the 2021 local government elections, the EFF received 6.64% while the PA obtained 1.37%.
This is a developing story
HeraldLIVE
ANC in the lead in Nelson Mandela Bay with 92% votes captured
Image: GETTY IMAGES/PER-ANDERS PETTERSSON
With more than 90% of the votes captured in Nelson Mandela Bay from Wednesday’s general elections, the ANC has gained close to a three percentage point lead against the DA.
Both parties have continued to stay below the 40% mark.
By 3pm, the ANC had tallied 38.43% of the vote, while the DA obtained 35.75%.
The two parties were neck and neck in the 2021 local government elections, each getting 39% of the votes.
The EFF and Patriotic Alliance have gained significant ground in the general elections compared to the support it received in 2021.
With about 92% of the votes captured for the Bay, the EFF was sitting at 11.17% while the PA had obtained 6.63%.
In the 2021 local government elections, the EFF received 6.64% while the PA obtained 1.37%.
This is a developing story
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos