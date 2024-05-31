Politics

ANC rules out Ramaphosa recall

ANC is not considering recalling president Cyril Ramaphosa as its leader despite the dismal electoral showing

Premium
By Thando Maeko and Hajra Omarjee - 01 June 2024

The ANC has ruled out recalling president Cyril Ramaphosa despite the party's dismal performance in this week's elections, which might force it to go into coalitions with opposition parties in order to govern. ..

