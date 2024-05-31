Khumalo said Zuma, who was only the face of the MK election campaign and held no official position in the party, took a unilateral decision to expel him.
Electoral Court set to hear application by MK Party founder on Monday
The Electoral Court will on Monday hear the application by Jabulani Khumalo against the Electoral Commission’s decision to remove him and record former president Jacob Zuma as president of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MK).
Khumalo asked the court in an application on May 18 to declare the commission’s decision invalid and unlawful and set it aside. He also wants the court to order the IEC to record him as president of the party.
After 84% of the votes were counted on Friday, the MK Party was the third largest party nationally after the ANC and DA.
In an affidavit accompanying his application, Khumalo said he formed the MK Party last year and applied to have it registered under his name on June 1 2023.
In a notice sent to the parties on Friday, including to the IEC, Zuma and the MK Party, the court said the matter has been set down for hearing at the Johannesburg high court at 9.45am.
“If the application is not to be proceeded with, kindly notify this office,” the court's registrar said in the notice.
