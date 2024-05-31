Politics

FF Plus not happy with its showing in Eastern Cape

By Nomazima Nkosi - 01 June 2024

With more than 70% of votes in the Eastern Cape captured, the FF Plus has conceded defeat, saying it could lose its sole seat in the provincial legislature...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...