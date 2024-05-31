FF Plus not happy with its showing in Eastern Cape
With more than 70% of votes in the Eastern Cape captured, the FF Plus has conceded defeat, saying it could lose its sole seat in the provincial legislature...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.