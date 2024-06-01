Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s party, the ANC, seems to be losing its grip on the province’s majority vote, as it had garnered just 36.49% of the vote with Wednesday’s election count almost complete.
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) had counted and audited 96.75% of the votes in Gauteng by Saturday evening. The ANC received 1,399,136 votes (36.49% of the total). This was a significant decrease from 2,413,979 votes (53.20% of the total) it won in 2019.
The DA remained the biggest opposition party with 26.78% of the vote. The party's support increased from 24.53% in 2019.
From 53% to 36%: ANC loses confidence of Gauteng voters
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s party, the ANC, seems to be losing its grip on the province’s majority vote, as it had garnered just 36.49% of the vote with Wednesday’s election count almost complete.
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) had counted and audited 96.75% of the votes in Gauteng by Saturday evening. The ANC received 1,399,136 votes (36.49% of the total). This was a significant decrease from 2,413,979 votes (53.20% of the total) it won in 2019.
The DA remained the biggest opposition party with 26.78% of the vote. The party's support increased from 24.53% in 2019.
The EFF got 12.46% of the vote, down from 13.53% in 2019.
Jacob Zuma’s MK Party also made some inroads in the province, notching up 10.52% of the vote.
Nationally, the ANC had 40.18% of the vote with 99.64% of the election counting finished on Saturday evening.
Image: Screenshot
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos