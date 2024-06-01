IEC encourages South Africans to follow the results on its system as results compilation process nears the end

The chairperson of the IEC, Mosotho Moepya assured South African citizens of its transparency as the commission nears the end of counting results.

"The results management process anywhere in the world in any election is the most sensitive part of the elections management and in this regard, the commission is mindful that all electoral stakeholders must remain confident in the integrity of the results management process as a whole," he said.

He said at the IEC's results operation centre in Midrand on Saturday that the result management process that was being used in the national and provincial elections was developed in-house.

"It was developed with specific compliance to our electoral legislation in particular the electorate. We emphasise that it is a system that takes into account the amendments that have been made in the law," he said.

He said the commission procured service providers openly and the award of their services was publicly published. He said the results systems being used in the elections were specified, developed, tested and availed by the commission itself.

He said that process required that the commission engage the services of professional auditors who would then co-audit the system to ensure that it would do what it was designed to do and to satisfy that it does do so.

"We also want to point out that the commission has looked at all processes in this period where results are being managed.

"They have looked at the availability and functionality of the systems and the commission is pleased to indicate that the results system has remained functional and uncompromised throughout the current results compilation process," said Moepya.

On Friday, the IEC results dashboard went blank for almost two hours leaving many political parties concerned. He said it was a glitch that they experienced momentarily and was resolved.

He encouraged South Africans in the country and anywhere in the world to follow the results on the results system "because this is a transparent process and it's open to all."

TimesLIVE