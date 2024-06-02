ANC gets more voter support than DA in Nelson Mandela Bay

It is official, the ANC has more voter support in Nelson Mandela Bay than the DA.
With 100% of all the votes tallied from Wednesday's national and provincial elections, the ANC was in the lead receiving 38.19% of the votes, followed by the DA which received 35.67% of the vote.
This is a drastic drop for the DA, which together with the ANC had been neck and neck in the 2021 local government elections with 39% each.
The EFF has grown its support in the Bay, jumping from 6.4% in 2021 to 11%, while the Patriotic Alliance also increased its support from 1.37% in the 2021 to 6.6% in 2024.
With 139 objections submitted by different political parties across SA, the result outcomes had been delayed while these are hashed out with the electoral commission.
The Bay is one of the last regions in the country to have finished capturing its votes, but it could not release its official results yet due to outstanding disputes that could possibly change the numbers for some parties.
Of the total number of disputes lodged with the IEC, six are from the Bay.
On Friday, six political parties in the Bay have collectively lodged an objection with the IEC, seeking a two-day extension to the deadline set to file disputes.
The cut off time to file disputes was Friday at 9pm.
The urgent objection was signed by representatives from the UDM, GOOD, EFF, ATM, PAC and Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party .
It comes after what the parties said were several discrepancies they noticed at various voting stations that require answers.
Additionally, the DA filed three disputes while the UDM filed two.
No response has been received from the IEC for all the disputes yet.
