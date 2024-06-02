EXPLAINER | What happens next in SA after ANC loses majority?

For the first time in SA's democratic era, the ANC will have to seek one or more coalition partners to govern with after it fell well short of a majority in last week's national election.

Here are scenarios of what could happen next in SA and which parties the ANC might partner with:

Will Ramaphosa get ousted?

The ANC won just 40% of votes, by far its worst result since democratic elections began in 1994 after the end of apartheid and leaving it short of a majority in parliament. Some political analysts say this could lead to Cyril Ramaphosa having to step down, as he comes out of the election badly weakened. But ANC leaders said on Sunday the party would not bend to pressure from other political forces to ditch him.

"That is a no-go area," Fikile Mbalula, the party's secretary general, told a press briefing.

Over the past four electoral cycles the ANC's share of the vote gradually dropped, but never by more than five percentage points from one election to the next.

If Ramaphosa survives the voters' backlash, he would carry on at least for a while to broker a coalition deal with another party in a bid to secure a parliamentary majority, though analysts say he may struggle to serve for a second full term.

Tipped as potential successors are other ANC politicians such as deputy president Paul Mashatile or Gwede Mantashe, currently in charge of the mines and energy ministry.

In any case, the ANC needs to move quickly as the constitution says the new National Assembly must convene within 14 days of the election results being declared to elect a new president.

Who are the potential coalition partners?

The ANC will likely have no choice but to seek support from one of its three largest rivals: the pro-business, white-led Democratic Alliance (DA), uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), led by former president Jacob Zuma, or the Marxist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). The price of a deal with either of those would likely be significant policy concessions by the ANC, as well as the offer of some senior government or parliamentary positions for their partner.

Some analysts say that the ANC was unlikely to pick the DA as its sole coalition partner, even though its market-friendly stance would sit well with Ramaphosa.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), a conservative Zulu party with a power base in KwaZulu-Natal, won nearly 4% of the vote and could prove useful in making up the numbers.